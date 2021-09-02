Arts ‘Round The Square to be Sept. 25 in Paris

PARIS, Tenn. — The yearly Arts ‘Round The Square is coming back to Paris.

Arts 'Round The Square. (Photo courtesy: Paris-Henry Chamber of Commerce)

Arts 'Round The Square. (Photo courtesy: Paris-Henry Chamber of Commerce)

Arts 'Round The Square. (Photo courtesy: Paris-Henry Chamber of Commerce)

Arts 'Round The Square. (Photo courtesy: Paris-Henry Chamber of Commerce)

Arts 'Round The Square. (Photo courtesy: Paris-Henry Chamber of Commerce)









According to a news release, the event will feature pottery, painting, mixed media, woodworking, as well as live performances from Bethel University’s Renaissance Theatre, the Jackson Symphony Small Ensemble, and the University of Tennessee Martin Pacer Pans Steel Drum Band.

The event will be Saturday, Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Courthouse Square in Paris, and a Classic Car Cruise-In will be on Poplar Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You can learn more about Arts ‘Round The Square on the Paris-Henry County Arts Council’s website.

