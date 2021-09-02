Mugshots : Madison County : 09/01/21 – 09/02/21 September 2, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/15Robinson, Dionne Robinson, Dionne: Violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 2/15Bruce, Justin Bruce, Justin: Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/15Byrd, Thomas Byrd, Thomas: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/15Cokley, Garrin Cokley, Garrin: Shoplifting/theft of property, identity theft, schedule II drug violations, possession of methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption 5/15Colling, Benjamin Colling, Benjamin: Drivers license violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/15Davenport, Monica Davenport, Monica: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/15Godwin, Taurus Godwin, Taurus: Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/15Guyton, Stephanie Guyton, Stephanie: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 9/15Lake, O B Lake, O B: Aggravated sexual battery, assault Show Caption Hide Caption 10/15Luster, William Luster, William: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/15Price, Crystal Price, Crystal: Assault, burglary, violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 12/15Price, Robert Price, Robert: Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 13/15Quintana, Michaele Quintana, Michaele: Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 14/15Rivera, Ken Rivera, Ken: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 15/15Winfield, Houston Winfield, Houston: Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/01/21 and 7 a.m. on 09/02/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter