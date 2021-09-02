Nice Weather Friday/Saturday, Showers Chances Late Saturday & Early Sunday

Thursday Evening Forecast Update

Thursday Evening Forecast Update for September 2nd:

Nice and mild weather will continue tonight across West Tennessee and continue for Friday and most of the day Saturday. Some showers or weak storms could move in late Saturday with Sunday morning/early afternoon being the most likely time to encounter some rain through the holiday weekend. Labor day is looking mostly sunny and quite hot. Find out more on the timing of this week’s rain and storm chances as well as the rest of your 3 day weekend forecast coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Skies will be mostly clear out as the night goes on and the winds will go calm as well. Lows tonight will fall down into the upper 50s by the morning, behind the cold front that moved in Wednesday.

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny skies will dominate the weather for the end of the work week. It will be a bit cooler on the back side of Ida with morning lows starting in the 50s for many of us. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s but rain chances are not expected. Winds will come out of the east or be calm on Friday before moving more to the south as we head into the upcoming weekend.

THIS WEEKEND:

Southerly winds will return on Saturday and that will start to warm things back up to normal as a warm front will drift on through. Highs will make it into the mid 80s on Saturday and partly cloudy skies are expected. A weak front will drift through the area late Saturday into Sunday and could bring a few passing showers with it, rain chances currently only sit around 30% late Saturday and 40% Sunday morning and afternoon. The winds will come more out of the northwest into the day on Sunday as the front drifts through before shifting to the northeast Labor Day morning behind the weak frontal boundary. Morning lows will fall down to the mid 60s each morning.

LABOR DAY:

Mostly sunny skies and warm weather is expected for your Labor Day. Highs will make it up to the upper 80s and the winds will start to come out of the southeast towards the end of the day increasing the humidity some and above normal temperatures will return for the beginning of next week. Overnight lows will start to only fall down to the upper 60s again. Rain chances are not expected on Monday but the next front could try to move through next Tuesday and could bring some showers and storms with it.

NEXT WEEK:

Another front is expected to pass through late Tuesday bringing a few showers and some storm activity that is expected to linger into Wednesday morning. The winds will shift from the southwest to the north as the front passes. Tuesday highs will be near 90° and low 80s are expected by Thursday with mostly sunny skies. Thursday morning lows could dip back down into the 50s again.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

