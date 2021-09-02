Parsons Police Department honors retiring officer

PARSONS, Tenn. — A local police department celebrated one of their own.

1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4







The City of Parsons Police Department honored the retirement of Randy Quinn.

Quinn has been in law enforcement for over 40 years. He was celebrated and presented with a plaque.

“Me and him have been through so many good things and bad things. Today, if he was able to get out, he would be right back there in it and there was never ever a more solid partner,” said Parsons Police Chief Dale King.

Sen. Page Walley and Decatur County Sheriff Keith Byrd were also in attendance.