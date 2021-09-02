Scarlet Rope helps victims of fast growing crime

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local organization is helping those effected by trafficking.

Trafficking is second fastest growing crime in Tennessee. It’s not only happening in big cities, but in smaller towns too.

“It happens everywhere. It most definitely happens here in Jackson. We know trafficking presents itself in many different ways,” said Julanne Stone, Executive Director for the Scarlet Rope Project.

There are four different types of trafficking: gang trafficking, pimp trafficking, survival and familial.

“In the smaller surrounding areas we see a lot of familial trafficking and survival trafficking,” Stone said. “Familiar is when family members traffic each other. They traffic young children in the family.”

A lot of trafficking happens near highways or interstates. It’s easier for traffickers to quickly move from place to place.

The Scarlet Rope Project worked hand and hand with law enforcement on recent trafficking sting where 11 were arrested.

Stone says there’s still a long way to go as long, as there is a demand.

“We need those operations, those stings to happen because we have sex trafficking because we have a demand. To stop sex trafficking, you have to stop the demand,” Stone said.

Stone says these stings will make people more aware that trafficking is happening locally and is a serious crime.

“It also raised awareness to those doubters in our community that think maybe this isn’t here or that it only happens in big towns, not small towns. It’s just evident that no, it happens everywhere,” Stone said.