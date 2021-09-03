Educator of the Week: Elizabeth Clark

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — It’s time to recognize this week’s Educator of the Week, brought to you by the Tennessee Lottery.

Elizabeth Clark has been teaching first graders for five years at West Carroll Primary School.

“I actually graduated from West Carroll, and then I went to Bethel. I’ve been around for a long time. For about 20 years,” Clark said.

Clark says she has always preferred teaching little ones over middle or high school.

“With the younger kids, it’s less stressful. Its more about loving and teaching fundamental skills,” Clark said.

Clark mentions that her favorite thing about teaching is seeing her students grow, which falls in line with one of her classroom mottos.

“My main motto is ‘If you’re not learning, you’re not growing.’ But also to inspire the kids,” Clark said.

And one way Clark helps her kids grow is by moving. A lot.

“We are definitely active, as you can probably hear. We are really active. I don’t believe that kids should have to sit down for hours at a time. I think that kids should be kids,” Clark said.

Clark says even when her students leave the classroom, they’ll always be her kids.

“I love them so much. I do. I love every one of them, even my past students. I miss those students, and I tell them when I see them in the hallways when I see them and that I love them,” Clark said.

Clark is now eligible for the Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award.

