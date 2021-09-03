Mother speaks out over video involving son, Obion County Sheriff’s Office

WARNING: Some of the contents within the story may be disturbing.

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. — A mother is speaking out after a video surfaced on social media of her son being arrested by the Obion County Sheriff’s Office.

Linda Flatt is asking for something to be done after a disturbing Facebook video surfaced involving her 14-year-old son Le’Keri Stunson and Obion County Sheriff’s deputy Chris Cummings.

On Aug. 27, Stunson was attending the fair in Union City with a group of friends and was followed by law enforcement while walking.

“When he noticed my son wasn’t in the group, he turned around and went and snatched my son up, and when he snatched my son up, the lady that was recording said that he started shocking my son while the other cop was putting handcuffs on him,” Flatt said.

In the video, it shows the 14-year-old being arrested by Obion County Sheriff’s Office, pulling Stunson by his hair and slams his head on the seat.

Flatt says her son was taken to the Obion County Jail, but was not booked. She says when she arrived to pick him up, she then got into an altercation with the deputy involved in the video.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News reached out to the Obion County Sheriff’s Office, and they say an investigation into the incident is ongoing with no further details.