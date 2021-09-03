Nice For Football Friday & Saturday, Showers Chances Sunday Morning

Friday Evening Forecast Update for September 3rd:

Temperatures will be in the 70s tonight for Friday Night Football games across West Tennessee and leave that umbrella in the car. Saturday also looks nice and mostly dry across the area. The next chance for rain for most of us will be Sunday morning as a weak front will drift though. Weak storms will be possible but severe weather is unlikely. Dry and mostly sunny weather will return for your Labor Day. Catch the most up to date forecast for your three day weekend right here.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy skies and calm winds can be expected for most of the night. Some patchy fog could develop overnight in some areas across West Tennessee. It will not be as cool as Thursday night but most spots in the region will fall down into the low 60s.

THIS WEEKEND:

Southerly winds will return on Saturday and that will start to warm things back up to normal as a warm front will drift on through. Highs will make it into the mid to upper 80s on Saturday and partly cloudy skies are expected. A weak front will drift through the area late Saturday into Sunday and could bring a few passing showers with it, rain chances currently only sit around 20% late Saturday and 60% Sunday morning and afternoon. The winds will come more out of the northwest into the day on Sunday as the front drifts through before shifting to the northeast Labor Day morning behind the weak frontal boundary. Overnight lows will fall down to the mid to upper 60s Saturday night and low to mid 60s Sunday night.

LABOR DAY:

Mostly sunny skies and warm weather is expected for your Labor Day. Highs will make it up to the mid to upper 80s and the winds will start to come out of the east towards the end of the day increasing the humidity some and above normal temperatures will return for the beginning of next week. Overnight lows will start to only fall down to the mid 60s again. Rain chances are not expected on Monday but the next front could try to move through next Tuesday and could bring some showers and storms with it.

NEXT WEEK:

Another front is expected to pass through late Tuesday bringing a few showers and some storm activity that is expected to linger into Wednesday morning. The winds will shift from the southwest to the north as the front passes. Tuesday highs will be near 90° and low 80s are expected by Thursday with mostly sunny skies. Thursday morning lows could dip back down into the 50s again.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Not only are we now officially in tropical storm season, we are still in the middle of our severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

