ABBA’S back!

LONDON (AP) – It’s a case of back to the future for ABBA.

The Swedish pop group is releasing its first music in four decades – and is launching a new concert series that will be done in digitized form.

The album, titled “Voyage,” will be released Nov. 5. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of shows in London on May 27.

Musician Benny Andersson says after taking a 40-year break from recording, ABBA decided to go ahead and do a digitized version of their music, saying they wanted “to do it before we’re dead.”

