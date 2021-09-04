Cooler and Sunnier Weather In Store Next Week

Weather Update – Saturday, September 4 – 4:00 PM

TODAY:

We saw some partly cloudy skies and plenty of sunshine across most of the region today. Highs reached into the mid to upper 80’s this afternoon and winds remained fair. Over the next few hours, we could see some showers pop up. A warm front is moving into West Tennessee in front of a cold front. Showers should pop up between the two, moving in this evening and lasting into the morning. Lows should drop into the lower 60’s with partly cloudy skies continuing.

TOMORROW:

Mostly dry conditions should last for most of the day with cloud coverage gradually decreasing. Those north of I-40 could see a few more over the course of the day, primarily towards the evening. Winds will shift northerly as the cold front passes on Sunday, bringing some slightly cooler weather. Highs should reach into the mid 80’s with lowers in the lower 60’s.

THIS WEEK:

A high pressure should temporarily move into the region starting the week bringing lots of sunshine. Some cooler conditions should start the week with highs in the mid 80’s Monday and Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. Clouds should move in Tuesday evening as another cold front approaches West Tennessee.

A low chance of showers remains right now as the cold front passes on Wednesday and some even cooler temperatures afterwards. Clouds should clear out Thursday as another high pressure system moves in and a ridge builds over the region. This ridge should remain in place for the second half of the week and into the weekend. Highs should reach into the lower 80’s, not meeting mid-80’s until the weekend.Thanks to northerly wind flow, heat index values shouldn’t remain much higher either.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @wxShaley

Facebook – @wx.Shaley

Instagram: @wx.Shaley

Email – @sdawson@wbbjtv.com