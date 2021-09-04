Drier Weather Today, Rain Early Sunday

Saturday Forecast Update for September 4th:

Today looks pleasant and mostly dry across the area. Rain showers and weak non severe storms are expected to move through West Tennessee on Sunday Morning. Some thunder/lighting and up to an inch of rain could be possible in some areas. The showers should clear out by Sunday afternoon and Labor Day is expected to be mostly sunny and warm. Catch the most up to date forecast for your three day weekend right here.

THIS WEEKEND:

Southerly winds will return on today and that will start to warm things back up to normal as a warm front will drift on through. Highs will make it into the mid to upper 80s on this afternoon and partly cloudy skies are expected. A weak front will drift through the area late this evening into Sunday and could bring a few passing showers with it, rain chances currently only sit around 20% late Saturday and 60% Sunday morning and afternoon.

Showers and storms will hold off until late tonight so a great day for that cookout ahead of Labor Day. Showers and a few non severe storms will likely get going by tomorrow morning when most of the rain is expected. The good news is it want last long and we’ll be back to better weather in no time!

The winds will come more out of the northwest into the day on Sunday as the front drifts through before shifting to the northeast Labor Day morning behind the weak frontal boundary. Overnight lows will fall down to the mid to upper 60s Saturday night and low to mid 60s Sunday night.

LABOR DAY:

Mostly sunny skies and warm weather is expected for your Labor Day. Highs will make it up to the mid to upper 80s and the winds will start to come out of the east towards the end of the day increasing the humidity some and above normal temperatures will return for the beginning of next week. Overnight lows will start to only fall down to the mid 60s again. Rain chances are not expected on Monday but the next front could try to move through next Tuesday and could bring some showers and storms with it.

NEXT WEEK:

Another front is expected to pass through late Tuesday bringing a few showers and some storm activity that is expected to linger into Wednesday morning. The winds will shift from the southwest to the north as the front passes. Tuesday highs will be near 90° and low 80s are expected by Thursday with mostly sunny skies. Thursday morning lows could dip back down into the 50s again.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Not only are we now officially in tropical storm season, we are still in the middle of our severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

