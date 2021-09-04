FEMA continues to assist area flood survivors

MIDDLE Tenn. — Federal Emergency Management Agency continues to help flood survivors.

1/1 FEMA Individual Assistance specialists during a slow period at the MARC in Waverly. They are ready to answer questions and help survivors apply for assistance.

According to a news release received from FEMA, there are MARC offices opened in three counties to assist those who were affected by the floods that occurred on Aug. 21

These Multi-Agency Resource Centers are located in Humphreys, Hickman, and Dickson Counties. Residents can apply for FEMA assistance and also ask questions regarding their cases. Someone will be available in person from local, state, and federal agencies to help with questions. The addresses are listed below along with the hours of operation planned for the facilities.

The Humphreys County MARC

Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 109 N. Church St., in Waverly.

The center will operate daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Central, Monday through Saturday, and from noon to 5 pm on Sundays.

The Center will be open on Labor Day from 9 am to 7 pm.

The Hickman County MARC

Nunnelly Community Center, 1400 Hwy 230 W, in Nunnelly.

The center will operate daily 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Central, Monday through Saturday and from noon to 5 pm on Sundays.

The MARC will close for Labor Day but will resume operations on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

The Dickson County MARC

YMCA, 225 Henslee Dr, in Dickson.

The center will operate daily 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Central, Monday through Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

The MARC will close for Labor Day but will resume operations on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Residents in these areas are reminded that FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams are in the field.

These teams are visiting the areas affected by the storms to make sure residents are aware of the FEMA application process and to help them apply for assistance.

Any representative from FEMA will carry a laminated badge.

For more information visit the FEMA website here.