Judge blocks Tenn. gov’s mask opt-out order in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order blocking Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee from allowing parents to opt out of school mask requirements in Shelby County, the state’s largest county that includes Memphis.

U.S. District Judge Sheryl Lipman issued the temporary restraining order Friday for the Shelby County schools after it was sought by the parents of two children with health problems.

The parents argued in a federal lawsuit filed last week that the Republican governor endangered students with health conditions and hurt their ability to attend in-person classes by allowing parents to opt-out of a mask mandate via an executive order.

The temporary restraining order remains in effect until Sept. 17.

