The Latest: German man attacks health workers giving shots

BERLIN — A man has injured two members of a vaccination team in eastern Germany after he demanded a vaccination certificate without wanting to get vaccinated and was denied it.

German news agency dpa reported that the man, whose identity was not given due to national privacy rules, attacked and injured a nurse and an assistant during a vaccination event at a shopping center Saturday in the eastern town of Gera.

Police said that the man walked up to the mobile vaccination team, refused to get vaccinated and then became violent when he didn’t get a certificate.

The two injured team members, who were also not identified by name, had to be treated in a hospital but were later released. The attacker was later detained by police in a nearby parking garage.

His identity was known to police because he had registered with his name for the vaccination in advance, dpa reported. He was also slightly injured during the attack.

