Al Capone’s Florida house faces demolition

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) – The South Florida house gangster Al Capone owned for nearly two decades is facing the wrecking ball.

The Miami Herald reports the new owners of the house in Miami Beach plan to demolish the place, after buying it for nearly $11 million this summer.

It’s not because of the notoriety, though.

One of the owners tells the newspaper the house is about 3 feet below sea level, has suffered flood damage – and has standing water beneath it.

