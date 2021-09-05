Pleasant Labor Day In Store Tomorrow and Similar Conditions All Week Long

Weather Update – Sunday, September 5 – 4:00 PM

TODAY:

Some showers made their way into the region last night and have begun tapering off this afternoon. A few showers are still popping up south of I-40 but should move out by sunset as a high pressure moves in. Cloudy skies and humid conditions helped to keep highs for the day in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. As the high pressure moves in this evening, clouds should gradually begin to clear and temperatures should begin to drop into the lower 50’s.

TOMORROW:

With a high pressure in place, sunny skies and pleasant temperatures are expected. Highs in the lower 80’s are expected. Northerly wind flow should keep heat index values lower and not as humid. Wind speeds should remain fairly light and calm into the evening. Low temperatures should drop into the upper 50’s once again with mostly clear skies tomorrow evening.

THIS WEEK:

Thanks to the high pressure and previous cold front, cooler and pleasant conditions should start off the week. Lower 80’s on Monday should warm up into the mid 80’s by Tuesday. Skies should remain mostly sunny until Tuesday evening as clouds begin to move back in. A cold front is expected to move in again Wednesday afternoon bringing cooler temperatures.

Clouds should begin to clear again Thursday as another high pressure system moves in. Mostly sunny skies continue into Friday evening before clouds return with southerly wind flow. This should bring a little more humidity to the region and heat index values back in the 90’s. Wind speeds should pick up over the weekend with above average temperatures.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @wxShaley

Facebook – @wx.Shaley

Instagram: @wx.Shaley

Email – @sdawson@wbbjtv.com