Shiloh Nat. Military Park closes out summer with a bang

SHILOH, Tenn. — Shiloh National Military Park closes out the summer with a bang.

In commemoration with Labor Day weekend the Shiloh National Military Park held its last cannon firing demonstration of the summer.

“We’re demonstrating what cannoneers did, and how they actually fired cannons during the Civil War. What we are showing is how to load a cannon and fire it,” said reenactor, Jerry Jett.

Guest were able to see two firing demonstrations and also learn some brief history about the war.

“Remembering our history, this is our history. It was the Civil War, can not forget it. And this is what we’re trying to bring forth, back to the public,” Jett said.

The cannons used for the demonstrations are only replicas, but it is a good opportunity for guests to see how they were used.

“We’re trying to make it as realistic as possible. Just to give you an idea for what it was, like basically what we’re doing,” Jett said.

Park historians and reenactors say these demonstrations are a great way to honor their ancestors.

“Just to pay homage to our ancestors, keep their memory alive, because this is something we definitely don’t want to repeat ever. So just to give people a picture of what actually happened here,” said reenactor TJ Jones.

Although this is the last demonstration of the summer, there will be another firing on October 2 at the Corinth Interpretive Center.