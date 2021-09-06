Labor Day motorists aim for safe travels amid pandemic

JACKSON, Tenn. — Gasing up cars and hitting the road for holiday travel can keep many families on the go, with some traveling as long as 10 hours, hoping to spend time with family and friends for Labor Day.

“[Going to] see my other two kids and hopefully somebody got some leftover BBQ,” said traveler Bobby Kirkland.

Labor Day travel can be one of the busiest times to travel on the highway, sometimes with heavy traffic.

Patricia Knoll, who has been traveling from state to state since October, says she’s making her travel worth while.

“Thank God for rest stops, and they’re always clean and they’re always nice,” Knoll said.

Because of COVID-19, some people have put their traveling plans on hold for safety reasons. Knoll says she will continue to travel while staying safe as much as possible.

“Well I guess I just kind of put it in the hands of God,” Knoll said.

Other travelers also tell us they are making sure to take precautions while on the road.

