Weak Front to Pass Wednesday, After that, Sunny & Nice Through the Weekend.

Monday Evening Forecast Update

Monday Evening Forecast Update for September 6th:

After a few showers on Sunday, rain is not expected to return to most of West Tennessee until next week. A weak front will pass by on Wednesday bringing some clouds and a 10% chance for rain with it. After the front passes, plenty of sunshine is expected for the rest of the work week and for the upcoming weekend. Catch the latest details on a few cool mornings and find out how hot it is going to get this weekend coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Expect clear skies and calm winds across the region tonight. With the dry air-mass and lower dew point, overnight lows will fall down into the mid to upper 50s for all of West Tennessee.

TUESDAY:

Sunny skies are expected on Tuesday with some clouds moving in towards the back half of the day. The winds are expected to be light and pick up a bit as the night goes on as a cold front will get a little closer during the day. Highs will reach the mid 80s and overnight lows will fall down into the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy skies are expected for Wednesday afternoon as a weak front is expected to pass by. Showers are not expected for most of us but cannot be ruled out. Chances for rain sit around 10% and will be most likely south of I-40 if we see anything at all. Highs will make it into the mid 80s before the front passes by and the winds will shift to the northwest after the front passes. Lows Wednesday night will drop back down into the mid 50s again.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY:

Sunny skies will move back in for the end of the work week with the winds staying light and coming out of the north behind the cold front. Highs will only make it to the low 80s on Thursday but should climb back into the mid 80s on Friday. Morning lows each day will start out in the mid 50s and Friday night lows will fall down into the low 60s for the start of the weekend.

THE WEEKEND:

Mostly sunny, warm and nice weather is expected across West Tennessee for the upcoming weekend. Highs will make it into the mid to upper 80s on Saturday and up near 90° by Sunday afternoon. The humidity will increase a little bit this weekend as the winds are expected to turn and start to come out of the south again. It will not be overly humid, but the increase in moisture will keep overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s for Saturday and Sunday night. We could see even warmer weather as we head into the beginning of next week.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Chances for severe weather or impacts from the tropics are not expected over the next 7 days here across our region. We will keep an eye on the situation but it appears a very quiet weather pattern has finally returned to West Tennessee.

