West Tennesseans head outdoors for Labor Day celebrations

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — From grilling good food to enjoying a nice swim, Labor Day was a day many people could be seen celebrating.

“We came to celebrate my little cousin’s birthday and my uncle invited my whole family to come over and just enjoy this lake. This is our first time coming here,” said Memphis resident Nayeli Jimenez.

Jimenez traveled all the way from Memphis to visit Beech Lake in Lexington. She says it did not disappoint.

“It’s actually really beautiful,” Jimenez said. “To be honest, I’ve never been to the beach, so something like with a little bit of sand, that gives a little bit of a vibe from a beach.”

Like Jimenez, Will Gallemore was also out at the lake Monday celebrating a birthday on Labor Day.

He says the best part is being out and about with his family. He also says he is taking COVID safety precautions as well.

“Oh it’s been the best day in a long time, so it’s good weather. Sun’s out but not too hot,” Gallemore said. “We just try to still keep our distance but the family’s together. That’s the most important part. We’re able to celebrate and have a good time.”

Families could be seen barbecuing, swimming, boating and fishing.

Gallemore says he and his family had other ways to celebrate.

“We are building sandcastles, making designs on the side and just playing in the water.”

For the majority of the people we spoke to, this was their first day being back at Beech Lake and celebrating Labor Day since the beginning of the pandemic, and they say the best part is being back together again spending time with family.

Many who celebrated also say it was nice to have one day off work to be able to gather again to relax with loved ones.

