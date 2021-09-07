A Weak Front on Wednesday (Mostly Dry), Nice Through the Weekend

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update for September 7th:

Not a lot to complain about in the weather department this week across West Tennessee but a cold front is expected to pass by tomorrow. It will not bring much if any rain at all but temperatures will drop into the low to mid 50s by Thursday morning. Sunny skies are expected for Thursday & Friday. This weekend temperatures are expected to warm up with the winds switching to the south. Does that mean we will be dodging showers and storms though this weekend? Find out right here.

TONIGHT:

Expect mostly clear skies and calm winds across the region tonight. Overnight lows will fall down into the low to mid 60s for all of West Tennessee. The increase in clouds overnight will keep the temperature a bit warmer then the last couple of nights. Some patchy fog also cannot be ruled out but it will not be widespread.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy skies are expected for Wednesday afternoon as a weak front is expected to pass by. Showers are not expected for most of us but cannot be ruled out.

Chances for rain sit around 10% and will be most likely south of I-40 if we see anything at all. Highs will make it into the mid 80s before the front passes by and the winds will shift to the northwest after the front passes. Lows Wednesday night will drop back down into the mid 50s again.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY:

Sunny skies will move back in for the end of the work week with the winds staying light and coming out of the north behind the cold front. Highs will only make it to the low 80s on Thursday but should climb back into the mid 80s on Friday. Morning lows each day will start out in the mid 50s and Friday night lows will fall down into the low 60s for the start of the weekend.

THE WEEKEND:

Mostly sunny, warm and nice weather is expected across West Tennessee for the upcoming weekend. Highs will make it into the mid to upper 80s on Saturday and up near 90° by Sunday afternoon. The humidity will increase a little bit this weekend as the winds are expected to turn and start to come out of the south again. It will not be overly humid, but the increase in moisture will keep overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s for Saturday and Sunday night. We could see even warmer weather as we head into the beginning of next week.

NEXT WEEK:

Temperatures will start out around 90° for the first portion of next week. Mostly sunny skies are expected on Monday and Tuesday some more clouds and possibly some late showers could be returning. Chances for rain and cooler weather cold move in for the middle of next week, but confidence in the forecast after Tuesday is pretty low as forecast models are struggling to determine the effects of a possible system in the gulf impacts on our weather here in West Tennessee. We will be watching the situation closely this week and weekend in the Storm Team Weather Center.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Chances for severe weather or impacts from the tropics are not expected over the next 7 days here across our region. We will keep an eye on the situation but it appears a very quiet weather pattern has finally returned to West Tennessee.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13