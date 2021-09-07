Former sheriff’s office employee charged for assault of inmate

JACKSON, Tenn. — A former sheriff’s office employee has been arrested following the assault of an inmate.

In September 2020, the TBI began investigating a report of an inmate assault in the Madison County Jail.

Agents determined Madison County Detention Specialist JohnMichael Flowers was responsible.

Flowers, 22, is no longer employed with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

The Madison County Grand Jury returned indictments on August 30, charging Flowers with assault and official misconduct.

Tuesday, Flowers turned himself in to the Madison County Jail.

He has since been released on a $5,000 bond.

