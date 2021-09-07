Henry County Schools offer new program for students

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Henry County Schools are continuously expanding their educational programs to improve student’s learning experience.

And now, Lakewood Elementary and Middle School has a new addition to their campus.

“We really felt like STEM, or STEAM, is definitely the direction our students need. We have heard from lots of industries. That’s another concern that they have, that we need to help get our students prepared for the workforce,” said Leigh Anne Durham, a STEAM teacher at Lakewood.

Lakewood has transformed what used to be their computer lab into a fully operational STEAM lab.

“We started by coming up with what we could do to make things better and lots of research, lots of hours, talking with other educators, getting different ideas and just kind put the pieces together,” Durham said.

Durham says the class teaches a wide variety of skills students will need when they finally make it into the workforce.

“I think this teaches kids the importance of perseverance. You start a project and you don’t give up when it doesn’t work out like you thought it would. You keep on and you change and you make adaptations to make it work. I think that’s one thing our workforce needs,” Durham said.

Soon, Lakewood will also be receiving new playground equipment as well.

