Mugshots : Madison County : 09/02/21 – 09/07/21 September 7, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/54Jelks, Felix Jelks, Felix: Possession of a handgun while under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 2/54Akines, Diamond Akines, Diamond: Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 3/54Arnold, Joshura Arnold, Joshura: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/54Beasley, Alexis Beasley, Alexis: Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 5/54Brown, Devonte Brown, Devonte: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/54Burton, Bobby Burton, Bobby: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 7/54Chapman, Oris Chapman, Oris: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/54Chiles, Jaylon Chiles, Jaylon: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/54Clark, Jeff Clark, Jeff: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 10/54Cole, Cedarius Cole, Cedarius: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 11/54Cole, Tabitha Cole, Tabitha: Failure to appear, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 12/54Collins, Jeffrey Collins, Jeffrey: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 13/54Coman, Perrionta Coman, Perrionta: Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 14/54Corbin, Ashley Corbin, Ashley: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 15/54Croom, Deunta Croom, Deunta: Aggravated assault, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 16/54Davis, William Davis, William: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 17/54Fields, Alphonso Fields, Alphonso: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 18/54Flowers, Johnmichael Flowers, Johnmichael: Assault, official misconduct Show Caption Hide Caption 19/54Flowers, Trevor Flowers, Trevor: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 20/54Givens, Vernon Givens, Vernon: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 21/54Gregory, Dirk Gregory, Dirk: Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 22/54Grider, Tony Grider, Tony: Driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident Show Caption Hide Caption 23/54Guy, Jeremy Guy, Jeremy: Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 24/54Harris, Justin Harris, Justin: Evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 25/54Hatchett, Sheila Hatchett, Sheila: Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 26/54Henderson, Romeo Henderson, Romeo: Assault, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 27/54Hicks, Daneisha Hicks, Daneisha: Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 28/54Hudson, Tamuel Hudson, Tamuel: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 29/54James, Briunna James, Briunna: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 30/54James, Herman James, Herman: Aggravated burglary, simple possession/casual exchange, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 31/54Jones, Larry Jones, Larry: Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 32/54Langford, Wesley Langford, Wesley: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 33/54Lawerence, Christina Lawerence, Christina: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 34/54Nance, Shawn Nance, Shawn: Schedule I drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 35/54Parker, Collins Parker, Collins: Reckless endangerment, driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 36/54Parker, Robert Parker, Robert: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 37/54Perez, Angel Perez, Angel: Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 38/54Perry, Damarion Perry, Damarion: Aggravated assault, interfere with emergency call Show Caption Hide Caption 39/54Polk, Octaveious Polk, Octaveious: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 40/54Reaves, Heather Reaves, Heather: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 41/54Reed, Christopher Reed, Christopher: Schedule I drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 42/54Reese, Denver Reese, Denver: Driving under the influence, open container law Show Caption Hide Caption 43/54Reid, Jonas Reid, Jonas: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 44/54Roberson, Alfred Roberson, Alfred: Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 45/54Ross, Tyler Ross, Tyler: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 46/54Sellers, Elijah Sellers, Elijah: Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 47/54Smith, Tamela Smith, Tamela: Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 48/54Stewart, Cameron Stewart, Cameron: Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 49/54Taylor, Robert Taylor, Robert: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 50/54Wamble, Bobby Wamble, Bobby: Schedule II drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 51/54Whitehead, Joshua Whitehead, Joshua: Criminal impersonation Show Caption Hide Caption 52/54Winkler, Yasmin Winkler, Yasmin: Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 53/54Woodward, Shelly Woodward, Shelly: Aggravated assault, simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 54/54Yelverton, James Yelverton, James: Failure to appear, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/02/21 and 7 a.m. on 09/07/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter