Mugshots : Madison County : 09/02/21 – 09/07/21

1/54 Jelks, Felix Jelks, Felix: Possession of a handgun while under the influence

2/54 Akines, Diamond Akines, Diamond: Vandalism

3/54 Arnold, Joshura Arnold, Joshura: Failure to appear

4/54 Beasley, Alexis Beasley, Alexis: Driving under the influence

5/54 Brown, Devonte Brown, Devonte: Violation of probation



6/54 Burton, Bobby Burton, Bobby: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

7/54 Chapman, Oris Chapman, Oris: Violation of probation

8/54 Chiles, Jaylon Chiles, Jaylon: Violation of probation

9/54 Clark, Jeff Clark, Jeff: Failure to appear

10/54 Cole, Cedarius Cole, Cedarius: Simple domestic assault



11/54 Cole, Tabitha Cole, Tabitha: Failure to appear, violation of probation

12/54 Collins, Jeffrey Collins, Jeffrey: Violation of probation

13/54 Coman, Perrionta Coman, Perrionta: Violation of probation, failure to appear

14/54 Corbin, Ashley Corbin, Ashley: Violation of probation

15/54 Croom, Deunta Croom, Deunta: Aggravated assault, violation of probation



16/54 Davis, William Davis, William: Failure to appear

17/54 Fields, Alphonso Fields, Alphonso: Failure to appear

18/54 Flowers, Johnmichael Flowers, Johnmichael: Assault, official misconduct

19/54 Flowers, Trevor Flowers, Trevor: Violation of community corrections

20/54 Givens, Vernon Givens, Vernon: Failure to appear



21/54 Gregory, Dirk Gregory, Dirk: Disorderly conduct

22/54 Grider, Tony Grider, Tony: Driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident

23/54 Guy, Jeremy Guy, Jeremy: Schedule VI drug violations

24/54 Harris, Justin Harris, Justin: Evading arrest

25/54 Hatchett, Sheila Hatchett, Sheila: Disorderly conduct



26/54 Henderson, Romeo Henderson, Romeo: Assault, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

27/54 Hicks, Daneisha Hicks, Daneisha: Assault

28/54 Hudson, Tamuel Hudson, Tamuel: Failure to appear

29/54 James, Briunna James, Briunna: Violation of community corrections

30/54 James, Herman James, Herman: Aggravated burglary, simple possession/casual exchange, evading arrest



31/54 Jones, Larry Jones, Larry: Driving on revoked/suspended license

32/54 Langford, Wesley Langford, Wesley: Failure to appear

33/54 Lawerence, Christina Lawerence, Christina: Violation of probation

34/54 Nance, Shawn Nance, Shawn: Schedule I drug violations

35/54 Parker, Collins Parker, Collins: Reckless endangerment, driving under the influence



36/54 Parker, Robert Parker, Robert: Violation of community corrections

37/54 Perez, Angel Perez, Angel: Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license

38/54 Perry, Damarion Perry, Damarion: Aggravated assault, interfere with emergency call

39/54 Polk, Octaveious Polk, Octaveious: Simple domestic assault

40/54 Reaves, Heather Reaves, Heather: Failure to appear



41/54 Reed, Christopher Reed, Christopher: Schedule I drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

42/54 Reese, Denver Reese, Denver: Driving under the influence, open container law

43/54 Reid, Jonas Reid, Jonas: Simple domestic assault

44/54 Roberson, Alfred Roberson, Alfred: Violation of probation, failure to appear

45/54 Ross, Tyler Ross, Tyler: Failure to appear



46/54 Sellers, Elijah Sellers, Elijah: Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

47/54 Smith, Tamela Smith, Tamela: Violation of order of protection

48/54 Stewart, Cameron Stewart, Cameron: Vandalism

49/54 Taylor, Robert Taylor, Robert: Simple domestic assault

50/54 Wamble, Bobby Wamble, Bobby: Schedule II drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, violation of community corrections



51/54 Whitehead, Joshua Whitehead, Joshua: Criminal impersonation

52/54 Winkler, Yasmin Winkler, Yasmin: Aggravated assault

53/54 Woodward, Shelly Woodward, Shelly: Aggravated assault, simple domestic assault

54/54 Yelverton, James Yelverton, James: Failure to appear, violation of probation













































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/02/21 and 7 a.m. on 09/07/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.