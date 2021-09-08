Cool Tonight Behind the Front, Sunny & Nice Weather on the Way!

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update for September 8th:

Some rain showers are moving through West Tennessee this afternoon along a weak cold front. Thunderstorms are not expected and the rain should clear out by sunset tonight. Clouds will move out as well making for a chilly summer night across the region. Warmer weather is expected to move in for the weekend with the winds shifting back to the south by Saturday. Catch your full weekend hour by hour breakdown and find out when the rain could be returning coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Expect clear skies and a light northerly breeze across the region tonight. Overnight lows will fall down into the low to mid 50s for all of West Tennessee behind Wednesday afternoon’s cold front. We should stay about record low levels, but it will be a cool summer night for sure.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY:

Sunny skies will move back in for the end of the work week with the winds staying light and coming out of the north behind the cold front. Highs will only make it to the low 80s on Thursday but should climb back into the mid 80s on Friday. Morning lows each day will start out in the mid 50s and Friday night lows will fall down into the low 60s for the start of the weekend.

THE WEEKEND:

Mostly sunny, warm and nice weather is expected across West Tennessee for the upcoming weekend. Highs will make it into the mid to upper 80s on Saturday and up near 90° by Sunday afternoon. The humidity will increase a little bit this weekend as the winds are expected to turn and start to come out of the south again. It will not be overly humid, but the increase in moisture will keep overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s for Saturday and Sunday night. We could see even warmer weather as we head into the beginning of next week.

EVENT FORECAST:

Looking for something to do this week or this weekend? If you are planning on checking out Rick Springfield (Jessie’s Girl) on Thursday or Bret Michaels (Lead Singer of Poison) on Saturday you can leave your umbrellas at home! The weather looks amazing for all outdoor plans this week and weekend.

NEXT WEEK:

Temperatures will start out around 90° for the first portion of next week. Mostly sunny skies are expected on Monday and Tuesday some more clouds and possibly some late showers could be returning. Chances for rain and cooler weather cold move in for the middle of next week, but confidence in the forecast after Tuesday is pretty low as forecast models are struggling to determine the effects of a possible system in the gulf impacts on our weather here in West Tennessee. We will be watching the situation closely this week and weekend in the Storm Team Weather Center.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Chances for severe weather or impacts from the tropics are not expected over the next 7 days here across our region. We will keep an eye on the situation but it appears a very quiet weather pattern has finally returned to West Tennessee.

