Jackson Fire Department receives three new trucks

JACKSON, Tenn. — Three new fire trucks are going to take to the streets of Jackson.

The Jackson Fire Department received the last three of seven new fire trucks.

Deputy Chief Don Friddle says the new trucks will replace ones that are almost 30-years-old. He says it was time for an upgrade.

The new trucks help ensure that Jackson firefighters are able to do their job efficiently, while also staying safe.

There will also be new technology to save time during an emergency.

“The address, location, and type of event that they are responding to will actually pop up on the computer screen in the truck. It will map the firefighters to the location where the incident is at,” Friddle said.

Friddle says they’re hoping to have the trucks serviced and ready for use in the next three weeks.

