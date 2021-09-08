Jeremy David Blankenship
|Jeremy David Blankenship, Paris, Tennessee
|46
|Henry County Medical Center
|Friday, September 3, 2021
|A private memorial service will be planned by his family for a later date.
|September 12, 1974 in Paris, Tennessee
|Mark Blankenship, Paris, Tennessee
Ginger and husband Damon Lowe, Paris, Tennessee
|Brianna Blankenship, preceded in infancy May 26, 2009
|Brandon Blankenship, Brian Blankenship and Braden Blankenship, all of Paris.
|Jacey Devin Blankenship and Jordan Dai Blankenship, both of Paris
|Josh Blankenship and Justin Blankenship, Sr., both of Paris
|Ella Blankenship and Oliver Blankenship
|Jeremy worked with computers and was an IT Tech for a number of years.