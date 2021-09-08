Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc. Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441

Name: City & State Jeremy David Blankenship, Paris, Tennessee

Age: 46

Place of Death: Henry County Medical Center

Date of Death: Friday, September 3, 2021

Funeral Time/Day: A private memorial service will be planned by his family for a later date.

Place of Funeral:

Minister/Celebrant:

Place of Burial:

Visitation:

Date/Place of Birth: September 12, 1974 in Paris, Tennessee

Pallbearers:

Both Parents Names: Mark Blankenship, Paris, Tennessee Ginger and husband Damon Lowe, Paris, Tennessee

Spouse: Date of Marriage

Daughters: City/State Brianna Blankenship, preceded in infancy May 26, 2009

Sons: City/State Brandon Blankenship, Brian Blankenship and Braden Blankenship, all of Paris.

Sisters: City/State Jacey Devin Blankenship and Jordan Dai Blankenship, both of Paris

Brothers: City/State Josh Blankenship and Justin Blankenship, Sr., both of Paris

Grandchildren: Ella Blankenship and Oliver Blankenship

Great-grandchildren:

Other Relatives: