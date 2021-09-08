Jeremy David Blankenship

Name: City & State Blankenship JeremyJeremy David Blankenship, Paris, Tennessee
Age: 46
Place of Death: Henry County Medical Center
Date of Death: Friday, September 3, 2021
Funeral Time/Day: A private memorial service will be planned by his family for a later date.
Place of Funeral:  
Minister/Celebrant:
Place of Burial:
Visitation:
Date/Place of Birth: September 12, 1974 in Paris, Tennessee
Pallbearers:
Both Parents Names: Mark Blankenship, Paris, Tennessee

Ginger and husband Damon Lowe, Paris, Tennessee
Spouse: Date of Marriage
Daughters: City/State Brianna Blankenship, preceded in infancy May 26, 2009
Sons: City/State Brandon Blankenship, Brian Blankenship and Braden Blankenship, all of Paris.
Sisters: City/State Jacey Devin Blankenship and Jordan Dai Blankenship, both of Paris
Brothers: City/State Josh Blankenship and Justin Blankenship, Sr., both of Paris
Grandchildren: Ella Blankenship and Oliver Blankenship
Great-grandchildren:
Other Relatives:
Personal Information: Jeremy worked with computers and was an IT Tech for a number of years.

 

