Mugshots : Madison County : 09/07/21 – 09/08/21

1/13 Brewer, Billy Brewer, Billy: Simple domestic assault

2/13 Brown, Dustin Brown, Dustin: Simple domestic assault

3/13 Brown, Orlando JR Brown, Orlando JR: Failure to appear

4/13 Butler, Frank Butler, Frank: Violation of probation

5/13 Carmon, Ronald Carmon, Ronald: Failure to appear



6/13 Curry, Christopher Curry, Christopher: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon/illegal possess, evading arrest

7/13 Dilworth, Jordan Dilworth, Jordan: Shoplifting

8/13 Gantt, Keith Gantt, Keith: Vandalism

9/13 Hayes, Joel Hayes, Joel: Aggravated assault, reckless endangerment

10/13 Hunt, Kyle Hunt, Kyle: Driving on revoked/suspended license



11/13 Ingram, Exavier Ingram, Exavier: Violation of probation, failure to appear

12/13 Johnson, Angela Johnson, Angela: Violation of probation, failure to appear

13/13 Johnson, Robert Johnson, Robert: Violation of probation



























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/07/21 and 7 a.m. on 09/08/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.