Allen Dale Spicer, age 47, resident of Oakland, Tennessee, departed this life Wednesday morning, September 8, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Dale was born June 18, 1974 in Somerville, Tennessee, the son of Donna Bobbitt Stokes and the late Billy Joe Spicer. He graduated from Fayette County High School and was employed as a carpenter for many years. He was a longtime resident of Oakland and of the Baptist faith. Dale was an avid Alabama football fan who enjoyed fishing, hunting, tattoos and cars.

Mr. Spicer is survived by his children, Christopher Spicer of Memphis, TN, Dana Spicer of Mishawaka, IN and Dara Spicer of Somerville, TN; his mother and stepfather, Donna and Terry Stokes of Oakland, TN; two brothers, Donnie Spicer (Brandie) of Somerville, TN and Joshua Spicer of Somerville, TN; his sister, Jennifer Hollingsworth (Beau) of Paris, TN; his grandmother, Lula Duncan (Charlie) of Somerville, TN; his stepmother, Patricia Spicer of Somerville, TN; his aunt, Virginia “Shorty” Bobbitt of Oakland, TN; his uncle Charles “Bubba” Bobbitt of Oakland, TN; his lifelong friend, Stephanie Perry of Morris Chapel, TN; three nieces, five nephews, three great-nieces and three great-nephews.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles “Dempsey” and Virginia Bobbitt, and Jack Spicer.

Memorial Services for Mr. Spicer will be held at 2 P.M. Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Dr. Kenneth “Ken” Culver, pastor of Warren Community Church in Somerville, officiating. Interment will be private. A visitation for Mr. Spicer will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.