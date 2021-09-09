Funeral service for Bobby Clyde Edgeston, age 76, will be Friday, September 10, 2021 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Mr. Edgeston died Friday, September 3, 2021 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation for Mr. Edgeston will be Thursday, September 9, 2021 from 12:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.

