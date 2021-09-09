City of Martin employee used department credit card for Amazon purchases, cell phone bills

MARTIN, Tenn. — A City of Martin employee has been indicted for theft following a Tennessee Comptroller investigation.

According to a news release, investigators determined John Randolph Worrell, assistant director of the city’s Public Works Department, made more than $5,400 worth of personal purchases with the department’s credit card.

The purchases, made between March 2017 and November 2019, included a variety of items from Amazon such as toys and home upgrade items, as well as monthly payments on his Verizon cellphone bill.

The Weakley County Grand Jury indicted Worrell in September 2021 on one count of theft over $2,500, one count of fraudulent use of credit card, and one count of official misconduct.

“The City of Martin should have taken more steps to review credit card purchases including establishing a formal approval process, confirming that all items were received, and having someone outside the public works department review and reconcile credit card statements,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower.

To read the full investigative report, click here.

