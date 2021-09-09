Cooler Again Tonight, Sunny & Nice Weather on Friday!

Thursday Evening Forecast Update

Thursday Evening Forecast Update for September 9th:

After another mild morning in the 50s, expect one more night in the 50s tonight. Sunny skies will dominate our weather for the rest of the work week. The winds will shift to the south over the weekend and that could increase the humidity a bit but also warm things up. But can we expect any rain? I will let you know when the showers could be returning to West Tennessee as well as a more detailed breakdown of your weekend forecast coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Expect clear skies and a light northerly breeze or calm winds across the region tonight. Overnight lows will fall down into the mid 50s for all of West Tennessee. This will be the 5th night in a row where temperatures have fallen down into the 50s for most of West Tenneesee.

FRIDAY:

Sunny skies will move back in for the end of the work week with the winds staying light and coming out of the east behind the cold front. Highs will only make it to the low to mid 80s on again on Friday. Overnight lows will fall down into the low 60s for the start of the weekend.

THE WEEKEND:

Mostly sunny, warm and nice weather is expected across West Tennessee for the upcoming weekend. Highs will make it into the mid to upper 80s on Saturday and up near 90° by Sunday afternoon. The humidity will increase a little bit this weekend as the winds are expected to turn and start to come out of the south again. It will not be overly humid, but the increase in moisture will keep overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s for Saturday and Sunday night. We could see even warmer weather as we head into the beginning of next week.

EVENT FORECAST:

Looking for something to do this week or this weekend? If you are planning on checking out Rick Springfield (Jessie’s Girl) on Thursday or Bret Michaels (Lead Singer of Poison) on Saturday you can leave your umbrellas at home! The weather looks amazing for all outdoor plans this week and weekend.

NEXT WEEK:

Temperatures will start out around 90° for the first portion of next week. Mostly sunny skies are expected on Monday and Tuesday some more clouds and possibly some late showers could be returning. Chances for rain and cooler weather cold move in for the middle of next week, but confidence in the forecast after Tuesday is pretty low as forecast models are struggling to determine the effects of a possible system in the gulf impacts on our weather here in West Tennessee. We will be watching the situation closely this week and weekend in the Storm Team Weather Center.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Chances for severe weather or impacts from the tropics are not expected over the next 7 days here across our region. We will keep an eye on the situation but it appears a very quiet weather pattern has finally returned to West Tennessee.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13