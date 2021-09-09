CWD positive deer found in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says a deer in Henry County was confirmed to have chronic wasting disease (CWD).

The TWRA says this changes Weakley County to a high-risk area due to the proximity to the county border.

The TWRA says carcass transport, feeding and mineral placement regulations are now in effect in Henry and Weakley counties.

The TWRA asks hunters to stay up-to-date on transport rules and to get harvested deer tested.

You can also report sick deer here.