Dyersburg police seek suspect in relation to two incidents

*Some contents of the story may be disturbing*

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The Dyersburg Police Department says it is searching for a suspect in relation to two incidents.

The department says that on Aug. 15, around 1:20 a.m., an officer saw a woman walking down the road who seemed to be in distress.

The woman told the officer that a man attacked and attempted to rape her while she was walking down College Street.

According the police, the attacker knocked her down and grabbed her legs, pulling her to the side of the road and jumped on top of her.

She was able to fight off the suspect and run away, according to police.

The incident was caught on surveillance video, according to police. The man is between is around 5-feet and 9-inches tall, and was not wearing any clothing.

The department says that on Sept. 7, around 7 a.m., video surveillance captured a man watching a juvenile waiting for the school bus in the Milltown area.

Police say the man was at the side of a residence, and asked the juvenile to came to him while pleasuring himself.

Police say the suspect ran when a witness yelled, and matches the description of the suspect in the Aug. 15 incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dyersburg Police Department at (731) 285-1212, the Criminal Investigation Division at (731) 288-7679, or Crime Stoppers at (731) 285-TIPS.