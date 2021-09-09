Funeral service for Ester Johnson, age 88, will be Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Greater Enon Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Humbles Cemetery in Huntingdon, TN.

Mrs. Johnson died Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Huntingdon, TN.

Visitation for Mrs. Johnson will be Friday, September 10, 2021 from 10:00 AM until 4:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral and 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Greater Enon Baptist Church. Mrs. Johnson will lie-in-state at Greater Enon Baptist Church on Saturday, September 11, 2021 from 10:00 AM until time of service.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.