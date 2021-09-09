Full-Time Weekend Assignment Editor – Charlotte, NC

WCCB Charlotte is looking for an energetic full-time weekend assignment editor and content producer to join our team. The ideal candidate is someone who can multi-task under deadline, develop sources, manage crews and resources, and has good news judgment.

You must understand the operations of a local newsroom, and be able to recognize the news value in stories pitched to the assignment desk each day.

Posting breaking news to social media and our website, WCCBCharlotte.com, is an essential part of the job. You will also shoot and edit stories in the newsroom and in the field for newscasts and digital platforms as needed. Willingness to work varied shifts and some holidays is required.

Previous news experience, especially in a commercial newsroom is preferred.

Send cover letter and resume to:

Jeff Monheit

WCCB Assistant News Director

jmonheit@wccbcharlotte.com

EOE

Please note source of referral on all resumes/cover letters.