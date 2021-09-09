Jackson family escapes house fire uninjured

JACKSON, Tenn. — Firefighters responded to a house fire Wednesday night on Hansford Place.

Officers received the call around 11:32 p.m.

Firefighters said the people in the home noticed the fire when their smoke alarm went off and smoke was filling the home.

When firefighters arrived, they noticed the fire was coming from the roof.

It only took a short amount of time to put out the fire, but the home faces significant damages.

However, everyone in the house was able to make it out safely.

