JMCSS receives donation, recognizes students during monthly meeting

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County School System leaders met for their monthly board meeting on Thursday.

Among some of the items discussed, board leaders passed a motion to increase health insurance premiums on employees that would like a broader network of doctors.

Plus, the school system received a generous donation of $10,000 from Dr. Keith Taylor of West Tennessee Oral Surgery.

Also at the meeting, students that scored a 30 or higher on the ACT were recognized.

