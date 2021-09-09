LIFELINE, Joe Mahan Ford reveal winner of 2021 car giveaway

PARIS, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services announced their 2021 car giveaway winner.

Joe Mahan and LIFELINE partnered together to give away a 2019 Ford EcoSport to one lucky LIFELINE donor.

“Joe Mahan Ford has been in business since 1974, and needless to say, the Henry County and surrounding counties have been good to us, and we just decided it was a good time to try and give back,” said Jeff Mahan, General Manager of Joe Mahan Ford Inc.

This is the third year for a car giveaway. Caitlin Roach, with LIFELINE, says the summer is slow time for blood donations.

“With what we have going through right now, with numbers being almost up due to the pandemic anyways, we need something to get people excited about giving blood and interested and catch their attention,” Roach said.

Jeff Beasley is the winner of this year’s car and is an avid LIFELINE donor.

“She said I’ve got great news for you, and I jokingly told my wife I won a car or I might have won a car. She said, ‘No, it’s probably a water bottle or something.’ And we called and you won the car,” Beasley said.

Although Beasley was the winner of this year’s contest, he hopes that people will still give blood and help LIFELINE serve community.

“I’m going to continue to give blood not just because of this. I’ve been for several years, so I just appreciate that and appreciate their generosity and Joe Mahan Ford as well,” Beasley said.

Leaders with both LIFELINE Blood Services and Joe Mahan Ford say they hope to continue this partnership for years to come.

