Mugshots : Madison County : 09/08/21 – 09/09/21

1/16 Naugle, Felisha Naugle, Felisha: Violation of probation

2/16 Bender, Arthur Bender, Arthur: Violation of probation

3/16 Davis, Tylor Davis, Tylor: Violation of probation

4/16 Edwards, Jamese Edwards, Jamese: Schedule IV drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

5/16 Englet, Todd Englet, Todd: Simple domestic assault, interfere with emergency call



6/16 Ewing, Phillip Ewing, Phillip: Violation of probation

7/16 Fuller, Sedarious Fuller, Sedarious: Aggravated domestic assault, interfere with emergency call

8/16 Gray, Dairien Gray, Dairien: Assault, aggravated burglary, violation of order of protection

9/16 Jones, Michael Jones, Michael: Failure to appear

10/16 Lovett, Freed Lovett, Freed: Violation of probation



11/16 Mcalexander, Serina Mcalexander, Serina: Simple domestic assault, violation of probation

12/16 Pearson, Jatayvius Pearson, Jatayvius: Violation of community corrections

13/16 Perry, Donnell Perry, Donnell: Failure to appear

14/16 Pierce, James Pierce, James: Aggravated domestic assault

15/16 Williams, Freddie Williams, Freddie: Violation of community corrections



16/16 Willis, Lajada Willis, Lajada: Failure to appear, violation of probation

































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/08/21 and 7 a.m. on 09/09/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.