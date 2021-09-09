The Ned gives kids chance to paint mural

JACKSON, Tenn. — How would you like your kid to leave their mark in Jackson for future generations?

A downtown Jackson venue is allowing kids to help bring color to the lives of thousands of West Tennesseans.

1/3

2/3

3/3





“This is Colors of the Bicentennial, a kids community mural painting event. We are at the Ned,” said Lizzie Emmons, Executive Director of the Jackson Arts Council.

This project is giving kids up to 18-years-old an opportunity to leave their mark on the Jackson’s Ned McWherter Cultural Arts Center.

“This is just a great way for kids to be able to individually participate themselves and leave a permanent mark on the Bicentennial. This is a 200 year celebration of Jackson-Madison County, so what better can we do to celebrate the arts than to create a mural,” Emmons said.

Emmons says the painting will be a permanent display at the theatre.

“We are painting the actual back wall of the theater. This is going to be here, this is going to be here for a long time,” Emmons said.

It took a couple of days to draw the outline, and Emmons says the design is a combination of what makes Jackson unique.

“We wanted to make sure that Jackson was very represented in this mural, so you have a lot of different elements of Jackson,” Emmons said.

“The Casey Jones Village is there, Union, Lane. We have the Bicentennial Mural, City Hall. There’s a lot of different elements of Jackson incorporated in this, so I think what we were really trying to do is capture the spirit of Jackson, the look of Jackson in our mural design,” Emmons said.

If your child would like to participate in the event, there is still time to help.

“Friday is after school also, 3 to 5. Saturday is 9 to 12, so go down to the Farmer’s Market and then come participate in the morning,” Emmons said. “Sunday at 3:00, we’re going to do a mural reveal.”

Kids who participate will receive a certificate during the mural reveal this Sunday, and will have a chance to take a picture with their work of art.

You can stay up-to-date with the The Ned through their Facebook page.

You can also find more local news with the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.