University of Memphis Lambuth reports 3rd year of record enrollment

JACKSON, Tenn. — The University of Memphis Lambuth says it has reached another record enrollment.

The university says this is the third year in a row that it has seen an increase, with 1,070 in 2019, just over 1,320 in 2020, and now almost 1,450 for the fall of 2021.

“For the past several years, UofM Lambuth has continued to move forward, and we are extremely excited about the future, particularly with adding the doctorate of Physical Therapy and with our continued growth in nursing programs to meet the rising demands of the workforce in West Tennessee,” said University of Memphis Lambuth Dean Dr. Niles Reddick.

The release says the the University of Memphis took over Lambuth 10 years ago with around 250 students in 2011.

