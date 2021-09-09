WBBJ says ‘goodbye’ to reporter Nikita Dennis
For the past year, Nikita Dennis has served West Tennessee as a reporter for WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News, helping bring numerous stories in the community to light.
Thursday, the WBBJ team says goodbye as her time with us comes to a close.
Nikita had the following departing words to share with our viewers.
Since September 2020, I have had the pleasure of telling stories for viewers that put smiles on their faces. I will miss the connections I made with many people I have met here in West Tennessee. Thank you for allowing me to grow as a journalist and learn many lessons along the way. I will continue to cherish every moment I have come across as a reporter. It has been a great journey knowing the community trusts me to be the best storyteller I can be.
Nikita will be missed dearly at the station and we wish her all the best on her next journey.