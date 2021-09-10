Mugshots : Madison County : 09/09/21 – 09/10/21

1/6 Shayla Porter Shayla Porter: Failure to appear

2/6 Bruce Barrison Bruce Barrison: Criminal trespass

3/6 Darryl Rogers Darryl Rogers: Failure to appear

4/6 Jason Bunch Jason Bunch: Aggravated domestic assault, simple domestic assault

5/6 John Kenneth Leek Jr. John Kenneth Leek Jr.: Violation of Probation



6/6 Michele Hatch Michele Hatch: Failure to appear











The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/09/21 and 7 a.m. on 09/10/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.