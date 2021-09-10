Mugshots : Madison County : 09/09/21 – 09/10/21 September 10, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/6Shayla Porter Shayla Porter: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/6Bruce Barrison Bruce Barrison: Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 3/6Darryl Rogers Darryl Rogers: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/6Jason Bunch Jason Bunch: Aggravated domestic assault, simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/6John Kenneth Leek Jr. John Kenneth Leek Jr.: Violation of Probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/6Michele Hatch Michele Hatch: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/09/21 and 7 a.m. on 09/10/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter