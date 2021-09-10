Pleasant Conditions Continue This Weekend With A Warm Up In Store

Weather Update – Friday, Sept 10 – 3:30 PM

TODAY:

Pleasant weather has stayed in West Tennessee for most of this past week. A passing cold front yesterday continues these conditions for a few more days. We saw lows in the 50’s this morning but have quickly warmed up into the lower 80’s. Winds have shifted southerly today which should warm us up quickly over the next few days. We should remain dry this evening helping our lows to drop back into the upper 50’s.

THIS WEEKEND:

Similar conditions should continue into the day tomorrow. Southerly wind flow should bump us into the mid 80’s with heat index values in the lower 90’s. There should be plenty of sunshine throughout the day thanks to a nearby high pressure. Wind speeds could speed up slightly in the afternoon but calm down by evening. Lows should drop into the lower to mid 60’s with mostly clear skies overnight.

Into Sunday, we should see the warming temperatures increase a little more. Highs are expected to fall in the mid to upper 80’s with heat index values still in the 90’s. Mostly sunny skies should continue with dry conditions. Lows should drop into the mid 60’s overnight.

THIS WEEK:

Hot and humid is one way to describe the next week. Southerly wind flow continue throughout the week, bringing a little more humidity. Highs should remain in the mid to upper 80’s on Monday and Tuesday, Skies should be a little more cloudy with partly cloudy conditions but rain chances shouldn’t return until Tuesday evening. A weak front should be approaching on Wednesday which could bring a few showers on Wednesday and into early Thursday morning with some slightly cooler temperatures. Highs are expected to remain in the mid 80’s from Wednesday until this coming weekend.

TROPICS UPDATE:

Along with the weather, the tropics are remaining fairly boring as well. We reached the peak of Hurricane season today – September 10. However, we only have one tropical system in the Atlantic basin right now – Hurricane Larry. Larry still remains a category 1 and traveling through the northern parts of the Atlantic. However, there are two areas to watch over the next few days. One off the coast of Mexico and one off the coast of Africa. Both have a 40% chance of development over the next 3 days and 70% over the next 5 days. The next storm name to be crossed off the list is “Nicholas”.

