From A Sunny Weekend To Mid Week Rain

Weather Update – Saturday, Sept 11 – 7:30 AM

TODAY:

Pleasant weather has stayed in West Tennessee for most of this past week. A cold front came through this earlier morning bringing a few clouds but a quick return to sunshine ahead with highs in the upper 80’s. The front didn’t do much as far as any rain which died out in Kentucky before getting here but it will keep cool mornings but slightly warmer afternoons ahead.

THIS WEEKEND:

Similar conditions will continue into today. Southerly wind flow should bump us into the mid to upper 80’s with heat index values in the lower 90’s. There should be plenty of sunshine throughout the day thanks to a nearby high pressure. Wind speeds could speed up slightly in the afternoon but calm down by evening. Lows should drop into the lower to mid 60’s with mostly clear skies overnight.

Into Sunday, we should see the warming temperatures increase a little more. Highs are expected to fall in the mid to upper 80’s with heat index values still in the 90’s. Mostly sunny skies should continue with dry conditions. Lows should drop into the mid 60’s overnight.

THIS WEEK:

Hot and humid is one way to describe the next week. Southerly wind flow continue throughout the week, bringing a little more humidity. Highs should remain in the mid to upper 80’s on Monday and Tuesday, Skies should be a little more cloudy with partly cloudy conditions but rain chances shouldn’t return until Tuesday evening. A weak front should be approaching on Wednesday which could bring a few showers on Wednesday and into early Thursday morning with some slightly cooler temperatures. Highs are expected to remain in the mid 80’s from Wednesday until this coming weekend.

TROPICS UPDATE:

We have reached the peak of Hurricane season as of September 10. However, we only have one tropical system in the Atlantic basin right now. One off the coast of Mexico and one off the coast of Africa. Invest 94L has 70% chance of development over the next 48 hours. We are watching what could be our next rain maker but it doesn’t look to be a strong system right now.

Right now forecasts are showing development to a tropical low or at best a low level tropical storm with northwest movement through parts of eastern Mexico and eventually into southern Texas. The moisture will get caught up in the flow and eventually into west Tennessee and points south by around mid week. The system is still developing and any further easterly movement will result in stronger formation so we’ll need to monitor closely into next week.





If we indeed wind up with further development, the next named storm will become Nicholas.

We will continue to update on the potential for rain mid week and the latest forecast here on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @Brian7wbbj

Facebook – Briandaviswbbj

Email – Badavis@wbbjtv.com