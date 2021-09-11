In the News: Amazon rolling out cashier-less whole foods stores

NEW YORK (AP) – Ever go to a supermarket and find that there are no cashiers around?

Amazon is about to launch some Whole Foods stores where that will be the case by design.

Amazon says it will open two cashier-less Whole Foods next year. They’re designed to let shoppers enter, get they want and leave – without having to reach for their wallets.

Cameras and sensors track what’s taken off shelves. Items are charged to an Amazon account after customers leave the store with them.