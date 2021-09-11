In the News: Feds delay decision on popular E-Cigs brand

WASHINGTON (AP) – Federal health officials are delaying a decision on whether to snuff out a major e-cigarette brand.

The Food and Drug Administration has held off its ruling on Juul, a popular vaping brand for adults and many teens.

Parents, politicians and anti-tobacco advocates have been pushing the FDA for years to ban Juul products, which deliver high doses of nicotine.

But the agency says it needs more time to rule.

Meanwhile the FDA has rejected applications for nearly 950,000 e-cig and related products – mostly because of their potential appeal to teens.

