CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Jackson native graduates as a new firefighter.

According to information received from the family, one Jackson native graduated as a new fireman for the city of Chattanooga.

Her name is Zanah Kent. She graduated from Madison Academic in Jackson back in 2012.

Kent is the only female graduate for this class of the Chattanooga Fire Department.

We wish her all the best in her future endeavors.