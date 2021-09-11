Mid Week Rain Chances Ahead

Weather Update – Saturday, Sept 11 – 9:37 p.m.

TONIGHT:

Another cool night ahead with overnight lows around 63 and light south winds.

We’ll continue with a nice weekend in the weather with a cool start and some hazy sunshine the first part of the day. The smoke from distant fires that caused the hazy skies on Saturday will begin to thin out some and move back north so our afternoon and evening should look a little brighter that yesterday. We’ll notice a slightly warmer day in the afternoon.

THIS WEEK AHEAD:

Hot and humid is one way to describe the next week. Southerly wind flow continue throughout the week, bringing a little more humidity. Highs should remain in the mid to upper 80’s on Monday and Tuesday, Skies should be a little more cloudy with partly cloudy conditions but rain chances shouldn’t return until Tuesday evening. A weak front should be approaching on Wednesday which could bring a few showers on Wednesday and into early Thursday morning with some slightly cooler temperatures. Highs are expected to remain in the mid 80’s from Wednesday until this coming weekend. We’ll also have to monitor a tropical system which could move our direction middle of next week, enhancing our chances for rain.

TROPICS UPDATE:

We have reached the peak of Hurricane season as of September 10. However, we only have one tropical system in the Atlantic basin right now. One off the coast of Mexico and one off the coast of Africa. Invest 94L has 90% chance of development over the next 48 hours. We are watching what could be our next rain maker but it doesn’t look to be a strong system right now.

Right now forecasts are showing development to a tropical low or at best a low level tropical storm with northwest movement through parts of eastern Mexico and eventually into southern Texas. The moisture will get caught up in the flow and eventually into west Tennessee and points south by around mid week. The system is still developing and any further easterly movement will result in stronger formation so we’ll need to monitor closely into next week.



If we indeed wind up with further development, the next named storm will become Nicholas.

We will continue to update on the potential for rain mid week and the latest forecast here on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News.

